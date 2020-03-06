ValuEngine Upgrades Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) to Buy

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MEEC opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

