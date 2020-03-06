ValuEngine Upgrades Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) to Buy

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ANY stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Sphere 3D has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) by 1,003.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Sphere 3D worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

