Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First National Bank of South Miami owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VXF stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.95. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

