Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after buying an additional 196,910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,713,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,549,000 after buying an additional 175,852 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,690,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,483,000 after buying an additional 303,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

