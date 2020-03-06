Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $148.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $144.43 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

