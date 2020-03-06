Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Gilad Raz Sells 5,645 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $443,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VRNS opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $93.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNS. BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Varonis Systems to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

