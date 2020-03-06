Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 186.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after buying an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after buying an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.