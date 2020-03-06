Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.70 price target (up from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.61.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.87. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter worth $17,665,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,136,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 253,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,677,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,129 shares in the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.