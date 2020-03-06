Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s 9th Largest Position

Howard Hughes Medical Institute reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.7% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

NYSE V opened at $186.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

