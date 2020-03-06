Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Visa were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Visa stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

