Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €203.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOW3. Independent Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €193.50 ($225.00).

VOW3 opened at €150.50 ($175.00) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €166.93.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

