Warburg Research Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €32.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.73 ($38.06).

Shares of DUE opened at €23.25 ($27.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.11. Duerr has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52-week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

