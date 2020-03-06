Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,347,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,949,000 after buying an additional 224,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,131 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,981,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 378,358 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,649,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,382,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

