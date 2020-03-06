Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $23.25 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

NYSE KEY opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

