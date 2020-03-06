Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 603.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

