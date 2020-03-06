Wedbush Weighs in on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:CFR opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $73.64 and a 52 week high of $105.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

