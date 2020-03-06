Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 216.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,330 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 22.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 21.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.5% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.34. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

