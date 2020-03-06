Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Wesfarmers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

OTCMKTS:NPSCY opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.31. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter. Wesfarmers had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts expect that Wesfarmers will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wesfarmers

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment offers steel plates and sheets; bars, beams, shapes, and rods; pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts; and stainless steel and titanium.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.