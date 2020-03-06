WEX (NYSE:WEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $237.00 to $211.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WEX traded as low as $170.01 and last traded at $173.25, with a volume of 262211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.74.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.88.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in WEX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in WEX by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 107.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of WEX by 20.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

