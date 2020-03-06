WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,950

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its target price boosted by HSBC from GBX 2,810 ($36.96) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMWH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price (up from GBX 2,600 ($34.20)) on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,479.38 ($32.61).

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,772.36 ($23.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,363.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,274.97. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,878.64 ($24.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

