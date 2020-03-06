WhiteHorse Finance’s (WHF) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WHF. Oppenheimer raised WhiteHorse Finance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of WHF opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a market cap of $281.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 45.98%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 million. Research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 156,542 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 110,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

