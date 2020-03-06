Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) was down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $3.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Whiting Petroleum traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.59, approximately 7,055,619 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 11,850,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

WLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

