WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 294534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

WOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 999.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

