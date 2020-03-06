William Blair Weighs in on Astec Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Astec Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.69 million, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.84 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 144.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

