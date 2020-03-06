William Blair Weighs in on Fox Factory Holding Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.08.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOXF. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $58.98 and a 52-week high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.92 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,979 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,056,000 after purchasing an additional 179,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 823,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after purchasing an additional 519,947 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

