William Blair Weighs in on GenMark Diagnostics, Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). William Blair also issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.11. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,450 shares of company stock worth $408,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.