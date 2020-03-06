WPP (LON:WPP) Receives Neutral Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their neutral rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 915 ($12.04) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a restricted rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,045 ($13.75) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WPP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,051.67 ($13.83).

WPP stock opened at GBX 713.80 ($9.39) on Monday. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 796.90 ($10.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 947.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 982.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $22.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

In other WPP news, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 3,330 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 742 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £24,708.60 ($32,502.76).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

