Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Director Ronald L. Nelson Buys 5,000 Shares

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ronald L. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00.

WH stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

