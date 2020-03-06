Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Xylem makes up 1.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after buying an additional 449,036 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 104,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Xylem by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 331,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,087,000 after acquiring an additional 83,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Xylem by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,638 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

