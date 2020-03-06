Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $6.57. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 61,866 shares traded.

YTEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Securities cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $280.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 185.61% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.