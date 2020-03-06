Zacks Investment Research Lowers Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.50. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In related news, Director Stefano Buono bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,312,000. Knoll Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 2,859,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,540,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.