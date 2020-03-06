Zacks Investment Research Lowers CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

CRRFY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CARREFOUR SA/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

CRRFY opened at $3.66 on Monday. CARREFOUR SA/S has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

CARREFOUR SA/S Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

