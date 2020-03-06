Zacks Investment Research Lowers Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $122.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.08 and a 200-day moving average of $133.69.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Alex Rankin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,810.00. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

