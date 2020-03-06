Zacks Investment Research Lowers Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) to Sell

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

CXP stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis X. Jr. Wentworth bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $104,451.30. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $14,574,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Property Trust (CXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.