Zacks Investment Research Lowers Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

CXP stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis X. Jr. Wentworth bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $104,451.30. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $14,574,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

