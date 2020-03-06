Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

DLAKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.14. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

