Zacks Investment Research Lowers Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. "

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.05.

DHC opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

