Zacks Investment Research Lowers RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) to Sell

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RealPage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

RP opened at $64.25 on Friday. RealPage has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 0.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $7,880,449.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,776,432.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William P. Chaney sold 55,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $3,020,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,674,626.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,347 shares of company stock worth $34,502,631 in the last 90 days. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in RealPage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in RealPage by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in RealPage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in RealPage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

