Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZAL. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.30 ($61.98) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.52 ($52.93).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €37.24 ($43.30) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.86. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

