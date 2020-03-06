Zalando’s (ZLDSF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of ZLDSF stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. Zalando has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

