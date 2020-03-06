Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Director Gregory B. Maffei Sells 5,355 Shares

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $279,905.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 312,291 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 754.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.