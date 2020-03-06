Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA traded as low as $36.55 and last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 218246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,044,000 after acquiring an additional 66,704 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,332,000 after acquiring an additional 101,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,219,000 after acquiring an additional 83,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

