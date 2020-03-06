Zipper (ZIP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Zipper token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, DigiFinex, FCoin and OKEx. Zipper has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $561,723.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041605 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000509 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001919 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

