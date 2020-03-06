Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zogenix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

In other Zogenix news, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 22,500 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $1,165,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,107.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,210 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,709,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,358,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 887,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,263,000 after acquiring an additional 141,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zogenix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

