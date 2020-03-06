Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $129.83 and last traded at $127.33, with a volume of 14828731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.80.

The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.63.

In related news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 42,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $4,499,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $825,029.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 300,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,997,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,596 shares of company stock valued at $43,075,680 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

