Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) versus RESAAS Services (NASDAQ:RSASF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Zynga has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -1.61, indicating that its share price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zynga and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 0 3 10 0 2.77 RESAAS Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zynga presently has a consensus price target of $7.65, suggesting a potential upside of 5.81%. Given Zynga’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zynga is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynga and RESAAS Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.32 billion 5.17 $41.92 million ($0.06) -120.50 RESAAS Services $480,000.00 24.29 -$4.51 million N/A N/A

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga 3.17% -10.12% -5.71% RESAAS Services -413.02% -229.53% -147.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Zynga shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zynga beats RESAAS Services on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. It provides its tools and functionality primarily to owners of real estate brokerage firms and brokers, licensed real estate agents, and realtors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

