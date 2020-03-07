$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Habit Restaurants posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Habit Restaurants.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Habit Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HABT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 114.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Habit Restaurants stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.70 million, a PE ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 0.96. Habit Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Habit Restaurants (HABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT)

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.