$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Habit Restaurants posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Habit Restaurants.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Habit Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HABT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 114.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Habit Restaurants stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.70 million, a PE ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 0.96. Habit Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

