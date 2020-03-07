$0.20 EPS Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. FS KKR Capital reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.16. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.73%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director James H. Kropp bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,560 shares of company stock worth $160,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after buying an additional 203,926 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,607,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 82,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,107,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

