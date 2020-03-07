$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s earnings. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 25.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 541,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.