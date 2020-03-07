-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Affimed reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 235.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affimed.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,126,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 987,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 1,977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,978,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 3,787,051 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $8,413,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Affimed by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

