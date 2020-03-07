1,017 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,245,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,205,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 698.7% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,086,000 after buying an additional 105,780 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 118,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $298.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.10 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

